Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Spearheads Rescue Mission For Stranded Indians In Gulf Countries

COVID-19 pandemic has got peope stay at home place due to lockdown. Some of them got stranded in the places that are far from their actual home. Some influential personalities from the entertainment industry are doing their best to help in this rescue process. Malayalam superstar, Mammootty too is now leading an evacuation mission for those who are stranded in Gulf countries to Kerala in the first phase.

Mammootty is also the chairman of a south Indian channel namely, Kairali TV. Led by him, this mission will have Air India provide 1000 free tickets for those who were stranded in the foreign land.

Kairali TV's managing director John Brittas was quoted by Khaleej Times, "We are exploring the possibility of launching chartered flights to evacuate hundreds of such expatriates in distress to Kerala from the GCC countries. For this operation, special permissions have to be obtained from government authorities in India and their counterparts in the GCC states."

"A screening panel, comprising prominent non-resident patrons, has been constituted under megastar Mammootty, who is the chief patron of this mission, to ensure that only those who are in dire straits would be provided with this one-way ticket costing around Rs15,000," he added.

The second phase of the mission will be in the same format with more one-way free tickets provided to stranded people. Earlier, Air India Express had eight such flights under the 'Vande Bharat Mission.' In India too, the stranded people are gradually getting permission for intra-state travel process with proper procedure.