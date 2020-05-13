Thalapathy Vijay Rescues Stranded Women Amid COVID-19 Lockdown?

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Facebook)

COVID-19 has grappled the world like never before. The health scare has caused major damage to various sectors and also left people stranding at different places. Amid this, actors are making the most of their influence to help those around then. Reports are doing the round that South films actor, Thalapathy Vijay recently rescued stranded women in Thoothukudi with the help of his fan clubs. These 11 women hailed from Chennai. Thalapathy Vijay’s Next Film to Be Helmed by Sudha Kongara? Soorarai Pottru Director Clears the Air.

If we go by the reports, they were in Thoothukudi for a wedding but could not return home due to lockdown rules. The 20 or below aged women also were struggling for financial aid as they spent the money on food and other essentials while they were stranded.

They contacted the fanclub of Thalapathy Vijay, who got in touch with the Kollywood star. He then took a step forward and asked the fanclubs to provide assistance to evacuate them.

Speaking of Vijay, he will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, Master. After the actor's super successful stint with Atlee helmed Bigil, the fans are eagerly eyeing upon his next. He will share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, who will play the antagonist and Malavika Mohanan, the female lead. Coming back to Vijay' help, it is not yet a confirmed report, but fans won't be surprised with the actor's warm gesture for the stranded fans. Stay tuned with us for more updates.