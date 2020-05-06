Vijay Deverakonda Planning to Take a Legal Action Against the Website Who Accused Him of Misusing Funds Raised by His Charitable Organisation

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda was deeply disturbed after a certain gossip website published news of him misusing the funds raised by his own charitable organisation. The actor had earlier slammed the same website by releasing a video clarification and had received tremendous support from other Telugu industry actors. However, a video outburst is not something that would calm him down. The actor is determined to wage a war against fake news and yellow journalism on a massive scale and doesn't mind taking a legal route for the same.

When The News Minute got in touch with the actor to follow up on his reaction against the article, the actor revealed that his team in thinking of different ways to handle the case legally. When asked if he's suing the offending portal, he simply said, "It’s being looked into now." While he refused to divulge any more details, he did reveal how the Telugu film industry is gearing up for its fight against muck writing.

"The Telugu film industry is ready. And we are taking that stand now. I don’t know if we can change this but we will no longer sit quietly and let them leech on us," he said.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda Slamming the Gossip Portal

Meanwhile, the editor of Great Andhra, Venkat Arikatla had reacted to the controversy by saying the publication has no personal vendetta against the actor. "With regard to the news report that Vijay had invited the poor people to register on his portal for help, it is true we had written that he had backtracked on his original promise after seeing 75,000 registrations and said he would donate only for 2,000 people. We only wanted to convey the message that if only 2,000 people receive the help, it would cause disappointment to 73,000 others who registered their names. Vijay Deverakonda Raises Rs 40 Lakh Donations from Fans to Combat COVID-19.

I understand this report has hurt Vijay very much. We would have been happy to carry his version, had he given it in the form of a rejoinder or clarification. There is no reason to suspect that we should have any personal grouse against the actor," he said on his publication's behalf.