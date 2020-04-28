Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal and Suchitra Celebrate 32 Years Of Togetherness! Here's a Throwback Video from the Couple’s Wedding Day

Mohanlal and Suchitra 32nd Wedding Anniversary (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills, Instagram)

Mohanlal is the superstar of Malayalam Cinema, but he has a huge fan base across the globe. He is one such actor who has never shied away from experimenting with roles and genres. April 28 is a very special date for Mohanlal, it’s his wedding anniversary. Mohanlal and Suchitra (daughter of the Tamil film producer K Balaji) tied the knot on April 28, 1988. The duo, one of the most loved couples in Mollywood, is celebrating 32 years of togetherness today. Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Sidhique and Others Pose Together For A Pic, Mollywood Fans Call It ‘Best Selfie Of The Year’.

Mohanlal and Suchitra had a simple wedding ceremony at the former’s hometown in Thiruvananthapuram. The wedding was attended by the couple’s family and near and dear ones and also a host of leading celebrities were seen in attendance. Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jagadish, Cochin Hanifa, Kundara Johny, and many other actors from the Malayalam film industry had attended this wedding ceremony. On this special day, let’s take a look at the throwback video, which is from the couple’s wedding day. Mohanlal Wishes A Prosperous Vishu to All His Fans, Superstar Requests Everyone to Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Video From Mohanlal And Suchitra’s Wedding Day

Mohanlal, who is fondly called as Lalettan by his fans, has always said that his wife is his lucky charm. He has talked about how Suchitra has been a strong pillar of support for him and his family. Mohanlal and Suchitra have two children – Pranav and Vismaya. Here’s wishing Mollywood’s favourite couple, Mohanlal and Suchitra, many more years of togetherness and happiness!