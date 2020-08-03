On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020, a new poster of the film Mosagallu was released and we have to say, it stars one of the cutest on-screen brother-sister duo. The film's new poster introduced Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal as siblings in their upcoming film. We already had a hint of the duo playing a brother-sister duo on-screen ever since Kajal's post last year where she had hinted at the same as she posted a picture from behind-the-scenes of the film’s shoot and wrote, “Happy Rakhi Arjun! @iVishnuManchu.”Kajal Aggarwal’s Fan Club Celebrates Her 35th Birthday With Donations and Plantations Across India.

This time, Vishnu shared a new poster of the film along with a message saying, "Happy Rakhi, Anu!" The film's poster shows Kajal looking gorgeous as she's riding a Ducati whereas Vishnu Manchu is seen standing beside her. The film's poster captions the film as, "The Story of World's biggest IT Scam". The poster has received a lot of love from fans who have been sharing some amazing comments. A user responding to the poster wrote,"Good to see the pleasing poster.!!" Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde Roped In for Vijay Starrer Thalapathy 65?

Check Out the Poster Here:

The film, which is touted to be based on one of the biggest IT scams, is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin from Los Angeles and is currently in post-production. Mosagallu also stars Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep in important roles. While the film was initially slated to hit the screens in summer, it has now been delayed due to coronavirus and a new revised date is yet to be announced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).