Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde Roped In for Vijay Starrer Thalapathy 65?

Kajal Aggarwal, Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Facebook)

It was not that long ago when reports of Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss teaming up for a film hit the internet. The buzz was rife that this hit actor – director combo is collaborating for Thuppakki 2, a sequel to the 2012 film. However, there has been no official announcement on it made yet. This upcoming project of Vijay is said to be tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65. As per a report in IBT, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde would be the leading ladies in this flick. Thalapathy 65: Are Vijay and AR Murugadoss Teaming Up for Thuppakki 2?

As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay would be romancing two gorgeous actresses in his 65th film. If reports of Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde being roped in for this project are true, then this would be the fourth time that the former would be working with Vijay. Kajal and Vijay have earlier worked together Thuppakki, Jilla and Mersal. On March 31, Pooja Hegde shared a tweet about her upcoming projects. The tweet shared by Pooja Hegde read, “Hello hello. Let’s not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven’t signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year...if all goes well...fingers crossed Thank you.” ‘7 Years Of Mega BB Thuppakki’: Fans Recall the Best Moments from Thalapathy Vijay Starrer!

Right now, all shoots have been put on hold owing to the coronavirus outbreak. But we hope, the makers of Thalapathy 65 share the update on the film’s lead actresses. This would definitely bring a smile on every fans’ face!