The beautiful, Kajal Aggarwal turns a year elder on June 19, 2020. The actress who is known for films like Singham, Darling and Naayak is celebrating a quarantine birthday this year, courtesy Coronavirus. On this special day, fans of the actress are in no mood to calm down and have been sharing their love for the actress on social media. And as we all know the power of the internet, soon #HappyBirthdayKajal was among the top trends on Twitter. All that being said, amid this, we came across a post shared by Ramesh Bala on the micro-blogging site highlights how an avid fan club of Kajal has done a great deed on her 35th birthday. Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: 5 Blockbusters Of This South Beauty That Are A Must Watch!

The fan page is called 'KAFAWA' (Kajal Aggarwal Fans and Welfare Association) and it has donated food and blankets to an old age home. That's not it, as they also have donated blood and planted trees across India. Well, we don't think the birthday girl would have asked for anything greener and thoughtful as this one. Indeed, fan pages of other celebs should take inspiration from this page for sure. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde Roped In for Vijay Starrer Thalapathy 65?

Check Out The Tweet Below:

On occasion of @MskajalAggarwal's Birthday, Team @Wekafawa Members Provided Food & blankets to the members of old age home. Donated blood & planted Trees across India. Great work to dedicate for their idol. Kudos 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZjByhjdgBz — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 19, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has many projects piled up. Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Ramesh Aravind’s Paris Paris are the names of the films in which the birthday girl will be seen soon. Coming back to the beautiful gesture by Kajal's fans, kudos to them. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).