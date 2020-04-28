Naga Chaitanya Dons the Pastry Chef’s Hat for Samantha Akkineni’s Birthday (Watch Video)

Samantha Akkineni with Naga Chaitanya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This lockdown situation has changed the regular routine for individuals across the globe. The extravagant celebrations have turned into an intimate affair. On the occasion of any birthday or anniversary or any other special occasions, be it the celebs or commoners or personalities from other fields, one bakes a cake and other special delicacies at home. In fact, during this lockdown period you’ll see many individuals who have donned the pastry chef’s hat and one among them is the hunk from south, Naga Chaitanya. Samantha Akkineni Birthday: Here’s Why This Gorgeous Actress Is The Superstar Of South Indian Cinema!

Which partner would not love to bake a cake for the special person in their life? Naga Chaitanya has baked a cake for his ladylove, Samantha Akkineni, who has turned a year older today. Samantha has shared a few pictures and a video of the intimate birthday celebration at their home. In the time-lapse video shared, one can see how Naga Chaitanya was busy making the birthday cake for his wife. We are sure, it was a delicious one and the pictures shared are enough to prove. Samantha Akkineni Turns 33 Today! Fans Wish The Gorgeous South Actress On Twitter.

Samantha Akkineni’s Quarantine Birthday Celebration

Isn’t that quarantine birthday celebration looking simply perfect? Naga Chaitanya – Samantha Akkineni are one of the most loved couples. They duo has given major couple goals over the years. It has been more than two years since this couple got hitched and even today, fans can’t get enough of their wedding pictures.