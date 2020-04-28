Samantha Akkineni Birthday: Here’s Why This Gorgeous Actress Is The Superstar Of South Indian Cinema!

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: File Image)

Who will not be flattered seeing the beautiful smile of Samantha Akkineni? It is not just her onscreen performances, but even her charming personality is one of the reasons why fans have always loved her. Samantha is one of the favourite actress’ down south. And her fan base is not limited only to the south, but across the country she has a huge fan base. Samantha Akkineni, daughter of Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu, has turned a year older on April 28. Yes, it is her 33rd birthday today and fans have already started wishing the actress on social media platforms. Samantha Akkineni Will Not Quit Films, Jaanu Actress Confirms!

In the initial years of her acting career, Samantha Akkineni did face a few difficulties. However, over a period of time she has proved her work by delivering impeccable performances. Today, she is one of the most sought after actresses. And movie buffs are also waiting to know when she would make her Bollywood debut. Well, on the special day, let’s see what makes Samantha the perfect superstar material. How did she manage to become the Superstar of South Indian Cinema! When Samantha Akkineni Looked Gorgeous in a Glittery Gold Saree and Had Us Gazing in Amazement!

Tollywood And Kollywood

Samantha Akkineni has left an impressive mark not only in the Telugu film industry, but she has made a remarkable contribution even in Tamil Cinema as well. She started her career in Tollywood with the film Ye Maaya Chesave and it was a box office hit.

Movies With Male Superstars

Samantha Akkineni also had the opportunity to share screen space with some of the leading male superstars of South Cinema. Not every actress has been lucky enough to be able to share screen space with these popular heroes. It includes Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pawan kalyan, Suriya, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Chiyaan Vikram, Dhanush, Ram Charan, Vijay Sethupathi, among others.

Choice Of Roles

Samantha Akkineni is a risk-taker! It is not easy to shine through if you’re paired opposite some biggies, but Samantha did. The roles that she opted for was promising and entertaining. Be it a romantic drama, comedy or thriller or any other genre, Samantha has done a fabulous job.

Fashion Statements

Besides being an impressive actress, Samantha Akkineni is a favourite in the world of fashion. Be it the ethnic style or the classic westerns or any eccentric look, she slays it with absolute ease, with that oomph of sexiness. Her Instagram pictures is loaded with some impeccable style files.

Fans’ Favourite

Samantha Akkineni has won fans’ hearts over these years of her career. Like we mentioned earlier, she has a huge fan base across the country. Be it related to her films or her personal life, fans love it when Samantha shares a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Every time this gorgeous lady appeared on the big screens, she has only won our hearts. Here’s wishing her tons of love and good luck in her future projects. Happy Birthday, Samantha Akkineni!