Samantha Akkineni Turns 33 Today! Fans Wish The Gorgeous South Actress On Twitter

It is Samantha Akkineni’s birthday today! Since midnight fans have been extending warm birthday wishes for the south actress on Twitter. Hashtags such as #HappyBirthdaySamantha and #HBDSamanthaAkkineni are being used to wish this beauty. It was in 2010 that Samantha started her acting career with the film Ye Maaya Chesave, in which she was paired opposite Naga Chaitanya. Besides Tollywood, she is also a popular face in Kollywood, and it was in the same year she made her debut in Tamil Cinema with Baana Kaathadi. Samantha Akkineni Birthday: Here’s Why This Gorgeous Actress Is The Superstar Of South Indian Cinema!

Dookudu, Eega, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daredi, Theri, Mersal, Majili, Super Deluxe, are some of the hit films in which Samantha Akkineni played the lead role. She is one such actress who has shared screen space with some of the leading male superstars of South Cinema. It includes Allu Arjun, Chiyaan Vikram, Dhanush, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and many others. Be it onscreen or off screen, fans cannot take their eyes off from this beauty. On this special day, fans have poured in heaps of love and wishes for Samantha across social media platforms. They have shared numerous stills of her, from some of her popular films. So, let’s take a look at the wishes extend by fans on Twitter! Samantha Akkineni Birthday Special: A Peek into her Instagram Account that's Filled with Some Happy Memories.

Samantha Akkineni has been winning hearts of movie buffs ever since she made her acting debut. Some are even keen to know when this gorgeous actress will make her Bollywood debut. Here’s wishing Samanatha Akkineni a great birthday and a fabulous year ahead!