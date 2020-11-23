Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu is the upcoming Malayalam movie in which superstar Mohanlal, aka Lalettan, would be seen playing the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan. The film, directed by B Unnikrishnan, will see Shradhha Srinath as the female lead. The film will revovle around the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan and his journey from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad. As per latest reports, the film has gone on floors today! Mohanlal Shares Pic of Going Through COVID-19 Screening on the Sets of Drishyam 2.

A picture of a clapboard has hit the internet in which it shows that the shooting of Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu has commenced. Fans are also sharing the picture of the vintage car, the black Mercedes with the registration number 2255, which would reportedly be used by Lalettan in the film. The film revolves around the lead actor’s travel from Gopan travels from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad in this vehicle and things take place during this journey that forms the crux of the story. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Reunites With His Reel Family After 6 Years!

Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu Goes On Floors

The Vintage Mercedes

Touted to be a complete mass entertainer, the script of Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu has been penned by Pulimurugan fame Udayakrishna. Lead actress Shraddha Srinath would be making her return in Mollywood after five years. The other actors who would be seen as supporting cast include Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Saikumar, Rachana Narayanankutty, Ashwin Kkumar, Swasika, Johnny Antony, Nandu and Vijayaraghavan. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film during the time of Onam next year.

