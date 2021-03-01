Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says doesn't want unnecessary speculations about who she is dating, so she has become very careful when she steps out with friends. "After the past paparazzi spottings, I am very careful these days. Even if I want to go out on dinner with a friend, I am very careful. I don't want all of that (rumours and link-ups) . So, when I have to go out with a friend, I just tell them to figure out a way to go somewhere," Nidhhi tells IANS. Nidhhi Agerwal Reveals She Had So Many Moments of Self-Doubts in the Past.

The actress, who stars opposite Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in an untitled upcoming film, says she is currently enjoying singlehood. "My love life is amazing," says Nidhhi, who goes on to add: "I am travelling non-stop. I am completely single. I have nobody to message, nobody to call. Sometimes I just sit and I see other people on phones. I do wonder, who do I text. Then I end up messaging my manager!" she says. South Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Prepares Meals for Migrants Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Is she open to having someone in her life at this point? "First, I need to meet someone and then may be things will happen. But right now I am just really very happy. If somebody comes into my life, I will be happy, but I am not waiting for a relationship."

Emphasising on the importance of a healthy relationship, she says: "Somebody can come and add positivity to my life. I am happy otherwise, it's not needed. Otherwise, with so much of travel and less sleep, I cannot be doing anything else. "

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).