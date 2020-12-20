Alphonse Puthren had made his directorial debut in 2013 with the film Neram. In 2015 his second directorial project Premam had released and it was a blockbuster rom-com. The filmmaker is all set to direct his third project and it has been confirmed that Mollywood superstar Fahadh Faasil and Kollywood’s Lady Superstar Nayanthara have been roped in as the lead actors. Titled Paattu, which means song, Alphonse Puthren shared the poster on Facebook and made the announcement about this project. Fahadh Faasil Starrer C U Soon To Get A Second Part?

The picture posted was of a cassette that had the details of the lead cast and the director. It also revealed that Paattu will be bankrolled by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony under the banner of UGM Entertainments. While sharing this post, Alphonse Puthren stated, "Happy to announce that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is joining our feature film 'Paattu'. The hero is Fahadh Faasil and the heroine is Nayanthara. Will announce further updates about cast and crew soon."

Fahadh Faasil And Nayanthara In Paattu

It has been almost five years since Alphonse Puthren has directed a film and it is now great to see him coming up with a project and that too with such a fantastic cast. The director would also be composing the music of Paattu. Talking about Nayanthara, besides this Malayalam film, she also has another one titled Nizhal in which the actress would be sharing screen space with Kunchacko Boban.

