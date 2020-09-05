The Malayalam movie, C U Soon, released on Amazon Prime Video on September 1. Featuring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead, the movie that is said to be shot completely on iPhone, opened to positive reviews for its engaging narrative and impressive performance of the star cast. Fahadh played the role of a cyber-security expert named Kevin Thomas, Roshan played the role of a client executive in Union National Bank in the UAE named Jimmy Kurien and Darshana played the character Anumol Sebastian, the pretty girl who meets met Jimmy via a dating app. C U Soon Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, Roshan Mathew Excel in This Experimental Thriller That Exposes a Horrifying Social Crime.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, director Mahesh Narayanan, revealed that he would be making a second part of C U Soon. And this film might mostly be shot in a conventional format. About it he told Pinkvilla, “We have already planned a second part and it is not a second part basically but about a non-virtual film. Whatever the scenes that were missing in this film (C U Soon), we are planning to give it as a separate film with a conventional format but still, I have not arrived at the point how the screenplay should be and all. We are trying to make a film about it. That will be a challenging process.” C U Soon Movie Review: Mahesh Narayanan’s Experimental Thriller Starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran Gets A Thumbs Up From Critics.

C U Soon is reportedly India’s second computer screen movie after Lens that was written and directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan. This movie was simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil, starring Anand Sami and Jayaprakash in the lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).