While Netflix has some of the best content from overseas, it hasn't really managed to crack the desi beat as well as others. It does have some Indian titles but they aren't as great as what Amazon Prime Video has been serving especially regional content. But all that could change with Paava Kadhaigal, an anthology movie directed by Gautham Menon, Vetri Maaran, Sudha Kongara and Vignesh Shivan. A film on love, pride, honour and prestige, Paava Kadhaigal looks like the content everyone should be watching to know some realities of India that we try to brush under the carpet. Yes, we got all that from just watching the trailer. Paava Kadhaigal Teaser: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran And Vignesh Shivan Come Together for Netflix's New Anthology, Series to Start Streaming From December 18

The movie picks up a lot of burning issues like intercaste marriages, homosexual love and much more. Certain scenes and dialogues stand out especially when a woman begs Sathhar to kill himself for his family because of his choices. Check out the trailer right here...

The film features an excellent ensemble cast, including Aadithya Baaskar, Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others. Paava Kadhaigal will stream on Netflix on December 18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).