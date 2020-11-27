After facing a bit of criticism for not having good and enough regional content, Netflix is ready to treat its Tamil audiences with its new anthology. Titled, Paava Kadhaigal, the anthology will have four talented filmmakers come together to narrate their tales on honour killings. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan have been roped in to direct four different stories based on the same subject and going by its newly released trailer, their attempts look intriguing.

Netflix in its statement has defined this series as something that will

explore how “love, pride and honour influence complex relationships." The anthology about honour killing stars Anjali, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran in lead roles. The premise looks unsettling but worthy of your attention. The series is slated to release on Netflix on December 18, 2020. Navarasa: Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan Collaborate for a Tamil Anthology for Netflix (View Post).

Check out the Teaser

This won't be Netflix's first anthology as the platform has already offered us a similar experience in Lust Stories and Ghost Stories. Recently when Netflix had announced 17 new releases heading for an OTT premiere on its platform, regional audiences were disappointed as so South movie or even a web series had found a mentioned in the same. Netflix eventually decided to chalk out a plan and things finally started falling in place for them. Hopefully, the team won't disappoint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).