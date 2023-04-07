Parvathy Thiruvothu, predominantly known for her works in Malayalam films, celebrates her 35th birthday today. She has even worked in a few Kannada and Tamil films. Before making her acting debut, she worked as a television anchor. This talented beauty is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Well, this multi-talented actress has been winning hearts ever since she made her acting debut in a supporting role, which was in 2006, with the film Out of Syllabus. However, it was with her second film Notebook through which she bagged everyone’s attention. Wonder Women Fame Parvathy Thiruvothu Feels Cinema Must Highlight Injustices Around the Society.

Parvathy Thiruvothu has proved her mettle as an actress with her brilliant roles. She delivered power-packed performances with every project that she signed up. She showed versatility with different roles. Parvathy has given some unforgettable performances in her career spanning more than a decade. On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s take a look at some her must-watch Malayalam films. 5 Times Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu Proved She’s A Powerhouse Of Talent!

Notebook

The film featured Maria Roy, Roma Asrani and Parvathy Thiruvothu as three besties, from different family backgrounds, studying in the same school. Parvathy’s character Pooja Krishna is showcased as a smart student who deals everything with much practicality. However, she loses her mental stability as she loses both her best pals, one to death and other due to her own betrayal.

Bangalore Days

This time the audience got to watch her in a totally different avatar. A young girl who wins hearts as a radio jockey named Sarah. She stole hearts with her performance as an paraplegic RJ. Not just that, her heart-warming chemistry with lead actor Dulquer Salmaan, who essays the character Arjun, was lauded by the audience.

Ennu Ninte Moideen

A tragic love story of Kottatil Kanchanamala (Parvathy Thiruvothu) and Balyambra Pottattu Moideen (Prithviraj Sukumaran). An emotional love tale of a young couple, who yearned to spend the rest of their lives together, but had to part ways as their families opposed their relationship because they belonged to different religious communities. And after years of separation when they decide to elope, an unexpected tragedy takes place.

Uyare

Pallavi Raveendran (Parvathy) is an ambitious student and it is her dream to become a pilot. But this aviation student’s love life jeopardizes her career after her possessive beau Govind Balakrishnan (Asif Ali) throws acid on her face. After numerous turmoil, a businessman named Vishal Rajashekharan (Tovino Thomas), who is also son of airline owner, decides to hire an acid-attack survivor as cabin crew. But hardly had she known that one day her dream to fly an airplane would come true in the most unexpected manner.

Puzhu

Parvathy as Bharathi once again delivered an impeccable performance in this film starring Mammootty as Kuttan, a negative shaded character. She is seen playing the role of his sister in this flick. The siblings don’t share a great rapport after Bharati eloped with a man who belonged from an oppressed caste and hence Kuttan has hatred against the two. This psychological drama is sure to leave you enthralled.

These are some of the best films of Parvathy Thiruvothu that one must watch. Here’s wishing her a great birthday and many more brilliant projects and roles in the future.

