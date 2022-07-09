Pawan Kalyan, the actor-turned-politician, has an unrivaled fan base among Telugu people. With his difficult-to-attain fandom, even changing his social media profile display photo has become a Twitter topic. Yes, it did occur that Pawan Kalyan became a Twitter trend simply because his followers couldn't get over the fact that he had changed his Twitter profile image. Aside:Pawan Kalyan Launches Arjun Sarja’s Film Starring Vishwak Sen And Aishwarya Arjun! (View Pics).

Nationally, the hashtags #PawanKalyan and #Janasena has been trending on the microblogging site Twitter, ever since the Badri actor changed his profile picture. Pawan Kalyan's fierce expression in his recently changed profile picture is captured from one of his famous political-public appearances. Adivi Sesh Is All Hearts for Cover of Major Song ‘Hrudayama’ by Pawan Kalyan’s Son Akira Nandan (Watch Video).

On the movie front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak, and will be next seen in Krish's directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Being it a mythological drama, Pawan Kalyan is set to appear as a warrior in the movie. Pawan Kalyan is also bound to work under the direction of Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar for their next movie 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'.

