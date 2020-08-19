Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a blockbuster Malayalam film that was written and directed by Sachy. It starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead. Prithviraj plays the role of an an ex-Havildar named Koshy Kurien, whereas Biju plays the role of Sub-Inspector Ayyappan Nair, who is also known as Mundoor Maadan. It was recently when Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham announced that he acquired the Hindi remake rights of the film. And now it is heard that Ayyappanum Koshiyum will also be remade in Telugu. John Abraham to Remake Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Bollywood.

According to a report in TNM, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is set to be remade in Telugu and Pawan Kalyan would be stepping into Biju Menon’s shoes. However, there has been no official announcement made on it yet. It is said that the film will be directed by Venky Atluri (director of Rang De) and will be produced under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. The report further cites that the official announcement on the same will be made on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday that is on September 2. Sasikumar and Arya Roped in for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil Remake?

Watch The Trailer Of the Malayalam Movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum Below:

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Vakeel Saab, remake of the Hindi film Pink. This film marks his return in the industry after a gap of two years. Directed by Venu Sriram, the theatrical release date of the film had to be pushed back owing to coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).