Thalapathy Vijay Fans Trend #WeStandWithVIJAYAnna After The Master Actor Gets Pulled In IT Raid Controversy

Master (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The fans of Tamil superstar Vijay or Thalapathy Vijay have gathered to support their icon. The makers of Master and the actor were pulled up into the IT raid controversy. The star was also taken to Chennai for further interrogation. The latest update say that actor’s financer, producer Anbu Chezhiyan was pulled in the row as Rs 65 crore was found. This was reportedly regarding the taxes related to Vijay's previous film, Bigil. Now, fans are supporting the star in this whole process with the hashtags like #WeStandWithVijay and #WeStandWithVIJAYAnna. Thalapathy Vijay IT Raid Controversy: Rs 65 Crore Reportedly Recovered from Bigil Actor’s Financer, Producer Anbu Chezhiyan.

The inquiry was majorly about Vijay's last film, Bigil which was a blockbuster. Properties of AGS Cinemas the house that produced Bigil, are also under the IT scanner. However, the makers or the actor have not yet reacted to the same or passed on any official statement regarding the raid. Here are some of the tweets that are posted by fans in support of the actor.

Meanwhile, The Hindu quoted a senior IT officer saying, "In the case of Anbu, we have found unaccounted cash of ₹40 crore in Chennai and ₹17 crore in Madurai. During the searches at AGS, we have found some evidence and details pertaining to this, but they can be shared only after the raids are concluded." The actor was also involved in the case back in 2015 for allegedly partially evading the tax fulfilment. Speaking of the film, the Lokesh Kanagaraj thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj in the key roles.