Prabhas Likely to Play a Superhero in his Next Collaboration with Mahanati Director Nag Ashwin

Prabhas to play a superhero in Nag Ashwin's next (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Saaho failed to earn decent figure at the box office, Prabhas is clearly unperturbed with his film's poor performance. The actor, in fact, is already shooting with Pooja Hegde for a romantic drama, Jaan, and is on his way to start working with Nag Ashwin. It was only yesterday when an official announcement revealed details of Prabhas' next with Nag Ashwin and if recent reports are to believe, the actor is most likely to play a superhero in it. Prabhas Trends As #HeroOfTheDecade On Twitter: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of the Day.

Though no official confirmation on Prabhas' role in his next is our yet, there's a strong buzz going around in the industry that the actor is gearing up to wear a cape. The project is rumoured to have several great acting and technical talents and the shooting of the film will commence soon. However, the work will start only after the Saaho actor wraps his current commitments. Meanwhile, the actor's association with Nag Ashwin has prompted his fans to enjoy a happy dance for all the valid reasons. 5 Reasons Why Baahubali Actor Prabhas Is A Pan-India Star.

There's also another project in the actor's kitty with Pooja Hegde. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, who is known for films like Jil and Prayanam, is roped in to helm Prabhas 20 and the film went on floors in Hyderabad.