Tollywood superstar Prabhas has been receiving heaps of praises from the fans. The actor recently won his fitness trainer, Laxman Reddy's heart for gifting him a posh car in the form of Range Rover. The pictures of the same are going viral on the social media platforms where the actor is posing with his trainer and his family. Om Raut Shares About Prabhas’ Transformation To Play Lord Ram In Adipurush (Read Details).

Prabhas is seen in an all-black look standing with the sparkling brand new mean machine. His trainer who has also been Mr World 2010, was visibly happy with the enormous and luxurious gift that he received from the Baahubali star.

Check Out The Pics Here:

A real Darling ! #Prabhas. Rapport with his personal trainer "laxman reddy" isnt unknown. He said he took care of not only my body but, also understands my mood swings and took a lot of care of my mental stability. He showed a darling gesture by gifting Ranger Rover to him.🤗 pic.twitter.com/KkWgndot8L — Pakistan Prabhas Fanclub (@Pak_PrabhasFC) September 4, 2020

On the professional front, all the Prabhas fans are in for two massive treats. First, he will be seen in a mega action film named as Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hegde is roped in for this movie opposite him.

Meanwhile, the fans are also excited about his multilingual project with Om Raut titled as Adipurush. He is collaborating with the director of Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, for this high budget movie. The announcement and the first look was revealed in a grand manner on social media. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist aka Lankesh in this film.

