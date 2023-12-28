Hugely popular theatre director Prasanth Narayanan, who was unwell for a while breathed his last here on Thursday at a state-run hospital. Narayanan was a multi-faceted personality and was a playwright who scripted 25 plays, a kathak artiste and a director. The 51-year-old Narayanan is best known for directing the play Chayamukhi, which saw actor Mohanlal and actor turned CPI-M legislator Mukesh acting in it. Telugu Director Sagar aka Vidya Sagar Reddy Dies at 70.

He was admitted to the state-run hospital here following breathing problems and he passed away in the afternoon. Hailing from the capital city's suburbs, the picturesque Vellayani, he began his artistic career Kathakali under C G Nampoothiri.

As a teenager he penned his first work and has had no reason to look back as in a career spanning three decades, he won a Sangeetha Nataka Academy award for the best playwright in 2003.

