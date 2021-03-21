Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. Faasil has a National Award and four Kerala State Film Awards to his credit. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers along with Muttamsetty Media welcomed the Chaappa Kurishu actor on board. Pushpa: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Action Thriller To Release in Theatres on August 13, 2021!

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar said: "Fahadh Faasil has entertained viewers with varied films and earned tremendous acclaim along with it. It makes us very happy to welcome him into the world of 'Pushpa'. We are confident that his portrayal of the villain will engage viewers in a way that's unique to his delivery of performance." Paattu: Fahadh Faasil And Nayanthara In Premam Director Alphonse Puthren’s Next Malayalam Film!

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun's reunion with director Sukumar and music maestro Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbusters -- Arya and Arya 2. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is slated to release pan-India on August 13.

