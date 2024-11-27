Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has officially wrapped up the shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, penned an emotional note on completing her five-year journey on the film’s set and even hinted towards the third part for the movie. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun Completes Shoot of His Action Drama Film Merely Nine Days Before Its December 5 Release, Posts Pic of ‘Last Day Last Shot of Pushpa’!.

Rashmika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared her feelings and added that she was feeling overwhelmed.

She wrote: “24th evening after an entire day of shoot we took a flight to Chennal and had such a lovely event in Chennai flew back the same night back to Hyderabad. Went home and slept for about 4 or 5 hours. woke up rushed d to shoot for my last day of Pushpa. We shot a crazy amazing song (you'll all get to know about this very very soon)”

The actress revealed her “whole day” went into shooting.

“I knew it was my last day but somehow it didn't feel like the last day you know. like hmm I don't know how to say,” she added.

“Out of the 7/8 years, the last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry, and finally it was my last day. Of course, there's still so much work left and apparently a part 3, but it felt different... it felt overwhelming... it felt like it was ending," she added.

She added, "Some sort of sadness that even I didn't understand, and suddenly all the emotions came together, and the days of extreme hard work came rushing back to me, and I was feeling tired and exhausted but at the same time so grateful."

She said she broke down and couldn’t realise why she was “reacting that way”.

“It's crazy how when you work so closely with such incredible people how much you get attached to them subconsciously,” she wrote.

Rashmika expressed her emotional connection with Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, and the entire crew.

"Allu Arjun sir and Sukku think who knows most of the industry, they have literally subconsciously. I am only one person more than anyone else in most days the last 5 years and Pushpa set has become my home ground and now to let go is something so hard," she wrote.

The actress added: “So dear diary 25th Nov 2024 has been a very hard day but I hope it’s all going to be worth it one day.”

