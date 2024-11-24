The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have unveiled the much-anticipated track "Kissik," featuring superstar Allu Arjun and dancing diva Sreeleela. The song was launched at a special event, Pushpa Wildfire, held at Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium in Tamil Nadu. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) and sung by Sublahshini, "Kissik" is set to deliver the same high-energy vibe that made "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" from Pushpa: The Rise a chartbuster. The music video showcases energetic dance performances by Allu and Sreeleela, complemented by Chandrabose's catchy lyrics. The peppy tune is sure to captivate audiences. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is set to release on December 5, starring Rashmika Mandanna. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: ‘Dancing Queen’ Sreeleela’s Official Look From Allu Arjun Starrer Unveiled; Item Song ‘Kissik’ To Drop Soon!

Watch 'Pushpa 2' Song 'Kissik':

