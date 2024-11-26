We are just a few days away from witnessing the biggest release of Indian cinema in 2024. Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to hit the big screens on December 5. Initially scheduled for release on August 15, the film was postponed to December as the makers aimed to deliver the best cinematic experience to viewers. In an update shared by Allu Arjun today (November 26), Pushpa 2 has finally wrapped shooting just nine days ahead of its theatrical release. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Song ‘Kissik’: Allu Arjun and Sreeleela Set the Stage Ablaze With Their Sexy Dance Moves (Watch Lyrical Video).

Allu Arjun Reflects on His ‘Pushpa’ Journey

Icon Star Allu Arjun, aka Pushpa, took to his social media handle to share pictures from the 'Pushpa 2' sets, declaring the completion of the movie just 9 days before its December 5 release. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, the Telugu superstar shared an emotional note with fans as he reflected back on his five-year journey of Pushpa. Sharing a picture from what appears to be a wedding shot, he wrote, "LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA . 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed. What a journey." As fans, we can truly feel the overwhelming emotions behind Allu Arjun's latest post.

Allu Arjun Wraps ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Shoot

LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA . 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed . What a journey 🖤 pic.twitter.com/eQoRhcLFMQ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 26, 2024

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Manadanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya Daali and Rao Ramesh, among others, in key roles. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar bankrolled the film under the banner Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar's Sukumar Writings. The music for the Telugu-language film is provided by Devi Sri Prasad while the background score is handled by S Thaman. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer Highlights: From Allu Arjun’s Iconic Entry to Fahadh Faasil’s Powerful Presence, Here Are a Few Key Scenes That Take the Film to New Heights.

The first part of the film, Pushpa: The Rise released in 2021 and was a huge hit. The movie follows the story of the rise of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who becomes the leader of a major syndicate controlling the system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).