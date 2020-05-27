Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4 Winner Mebiena Micheal Dies In A Road Accident

Mebiena Michael (Photo Credit: Instagram)

There's death all around us. For a few days, we have been only heard tragic demises of people and we are gutted. Recently, a few TV actors committed suicide as work went scarce due to lockdown. Depression took their life and now, there's news of the winner of Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4 winner Mebiena Michael leaving us for heavenly abode. She met with a tragic car accident on Tuesday and couldn't survive it. Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide

Reports suggest that the car Mebiena was in rammed into a tractor. All the victims were rushed to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries while her friends survived. She was all of 22 years old. A case has been filed at the Belluru Police station and investigations are on.

Akul Balaji, the host of the show that Mebeina had won, is in shock. He took to Twitter to say:

Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuB0UdsWnz — Akul Balaji (@AkulBalaji) May 27, 2020

Mebeina had started her career as a model and became extremely famous after she won season 4 of the reality show, Pyate Hudgir Halli Life. The latter was about a group of city girls trying to adapt to village life with tasks and stuff. Rest in peace!