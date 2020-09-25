Tamil superstar Rajinikanth expressed grief at the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, and offered condolences to the family of the late singer. "#RIP Balu sir... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ..." Rajinikanth wrote on his verified Twitter account. RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Lata Mangeshkar, Hema Malini and Other Celebs Pay Condolences to the Singing Legend

He also shared a video speaking in Tamil, where he said: "Today is a very sad day for everybody. SPB struggled till the last minute. I am in deep pain. Today, all music lovers, people who knew him and everyone, are in deep sorrow. His voice and songs are loved by people across the country. His nature was such that he was very respectful towards everyone, be it a person younger or older than him, be it rich or poor. He always tried to help people seeking new opportunities. SP Balasubrahmanyam Demise: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Mourns the Loss of Legendary Singer

That's why he was loved by all. Indian cinema has created many great singers. But SPB is special because all the other singers sang in their own languages but SPB has sung almost 42,000 songs in his life in 16 languages. His songs will continue to win hearts for more than 100 years. He was a great soul and a great singer. May his soul rest in peace. I offer my condolences to his family."

Rajinikanth's Tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam

#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ... pic.twitter.com/oeHgH6F6i4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam lent his voice to several Rajinikanth numbers like "Balleilakka" in the film "Sivaji The Boss", "Konji konji" in "Veera", and "Vanthenda palkaran" in "Annamalai" and many more. The Padma Bhushan award-winning singer breathed his last in Chennai on Friday at the age of 74.

