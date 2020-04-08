Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Wish Allu Arjun on His Birthday With Cute Throwback Pictures from His Childhood 

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi wish Allu Arjun on his birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South superstar Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday on April 8 and his fans have been celebrating it in full fervour as they got him trending since a day before on social media. The actor has a huge fan base with everyone in lockdown due to coronavirus this year, fans have been making sure to send hm warm wishes virtually. While it seems Allu Arjun will probably have low-key celebrations at home, his cousin who is also a big star from the industry, Ram Charan is making sure to at least give him a virtual cake. The RRR actor took to Instagram to share an old picture from their childhood where he is feeding a cake to Allu Arjun at his birthday party. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Dance Numbers of The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Actor That Will Make You Hit The Dance Floor ASAP (Watch Videos).

Sharing the adorable picture, Ram Charan wrote, "I should be feeding you cake today but instead feeding you with fond memories from our childhood. Have a great birthday bunzu and great poster." With the same post, he also commented on Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa's poster which was released on Wednesday, April 8 as a treat for Arjun's fans. This lovely childhood picture won the hearts of the superstars' fans. Pushpa First Look: Allu Arjun Dons a Fierce Avatar in Sukumar's Upcoming Actioner, Leaves Fans Impressed With This Special Treat on His Birthday (View Pic).

Not just Ram Charan, his father Chiranjeevi also took to social media to wish his nephew Allu Arjun on his birthday with a childhood picture of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star.

On his 37th birthday, Allu Arjun treated his fans with the first look of his upcoming film Pushpa. The film is expected to be an actioner and shows the actor in a rugged avatar. While the film's release date and other details are yet to be announced, fans are super-excited mainly because it is an Allu Arjun-Sukumar collaboration.