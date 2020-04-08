Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Dance Numbers of The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Actor That Will Make You Hit The Dance Floor ASAP (Watch Videos)

Allu Arjun Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram, File Image)

South Superstar Allu Arjun needs no introduction. Despite coming from a film family where his grandfather was a renowned comedian, father a well-known producer and Megastar Chiranjeevi is his uncle, Allu Arjun proved his mettle as an actor with his first few films. Repeated reviews of his movies had one point to mention - that the actor puts in his 100% for his role and manages to excel every single time. In fact, it is a well-known fact about Arjun, that he changes his hairstyle and his body for each movie to bring something new for his fans with every project that he picks. Allu Arjun, who is lovingly called Bunny by his fandom after doing a movie with the name turns 38 years old on April 8, 2020. Disha Patani Asks Allu Arjun About His Stylish Dance Moves, Telugu Star Reveals the Secret Behind It.

And it's not just his movies that make headlines. His dance moves too. Like we can proudly boast of Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff for their exemplary dancing skills in the industry, Tollywood has Allu Arjun who can kill any dance form that he performs. Well, apart from Prabhudeva, who is an icon. COVID-19 Outbreak: Allu Arjun Announces Rs 1.25 Crore Donation to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala's Chief Minister Relief Fund to Combat Coronavirus Crisis.

And on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday, here are five of his dance numbers from films that will make you go and find your dancing shoes.

Aa Ante Amalapuram From Arya

"Aa Ante Amalapuram" from Allu Arjun's second movie Arya, was Telugu industry's own version of "Chaiyya Chaiyya". In the movie, Aarya is a happy go lucky guy who wants to see the love of his life marry someone who makes her happy. And the dance atop the train comes when Aarya helps the girl he loves and her boyfriend escape the latter's father. Nevertheless, we love the dance number and it is a classic one.

Super Machi From S/o Satyamurthy

"Super Machi" from S/o Satyamurthy saw Allu Arjun dance like no one is watching. The song became a rage the instant it was released, with Arjun dancing to some not so complicated steps in the song, keeping in mind the rustic nature of the lyrics. Actresses Adah Sharma, Samantha Akkineni and Shneha match steps with Allu Arjun. Hrithik Roshan is Mighty Impressed By Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun's Dance Skills, is All Praises For Their Energetic Performances.

Seeti Maar from Duvvuda Jagannatham

"Seeti Maar" is one of those rare Telugu-song videoes to have crossed 150 million views mark on YouTube. And why wouldn't it? Afterall it sees Allu Arju pull off a number of dance styles with absolute ease, followed by his leading lady from the film Pooja Hegde who not only pulls off some moves but also looks smokin' hot doing so. In fact, if you ask us, Allu Arjun in this song reminds us of Shahid Kapoor from "Urvashi Urvashi".

.

Top Lechipoddi From Iddarammayilatho

Iddarammayilatho is a revenge drama but if you are expecting it to be dark and depressing, the "Top Lechipoddi" number will lighten your hearts. In what we can call a rapchik dance number, "Top Lechopoddi" sees Allu Arjun and Amala Paul match steps and will make you want to do some 'Ganpati dance' kinda dancing. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Others Come Together for Makar Sankranti 2020 Celebration! View Pic.

Down Down Duppa From Race Gurran

"Down Down" from this Allu Arjun - Shruti Haasan movie sees both the actors pull off some hard-core dance forms and moves, totally impressing us. Not to mention, some of the portions in the song have trippy music and lighting and combine them with Arjun and Shruti doing some popping and locking the song is super cool. Indian 2 Accident: Allu Arjun, Amritha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Condole The Death Of Three Technician On The Sets Of Kamal Haasan's Film.

Honestly, we are not complaining here, for the makers are using the actor's dancing potential to the fullest. In other news, it's not just the actor who will be celebrating his birthday but there is cause for celebration for the actors' fans too. The makers of Allu Arjun's next movie that has been tentatively titled AA20, have announced a surprise for April 8, 2020 with regards to the actor's film and that has got social media abuzz. Well, it's a happy birthday indeed for Allu Arjun!