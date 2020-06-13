Ramya Krishnan's Car Lands in Controversy; Tamil Nadu Police Seizes 96 Beer and 8 Liquor Bottles From The Vehicle

Ramya Krishnan is in for controversy after police officers in Tamil Nadu seized liquor bottles from her car at a toll plaza. The actress was travelling with her sister Vinaya Krishnan in her Innova when Kanathur police officers checked her car at Muttukaadu toll. While carrying liquor bottles is no offence under the regular scenario, but in times of COVID-19 when the Tamil Nadu government has tightened its restrictions all over, this was a punishable offence. Kamal Haasan Slams Tamil Nadu Government's Decision to Open Liquor Stores in the State, Says Every Wrong Step Will Cost Lives.

When the actress was asked for her permission to check the car, she willingly gave her nod and officers seized around 96 beer bottles and 8 liquor bottles from her possession. The actress' driver Selvakumar from Abhiramapuram was arrested for the same but she later got him released on bail. Rajinikanth Slams AIADMK For Opening TASMAC Liquor Shops in Tamil Nadu.

Considering the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Chennai, the TN government has ordered for TASMAC shops to remain shut in the city. And the same reason prompts the Chennai residents to travel to nearby towns to buy liquors. To avoid the same unwanted travelling, police officials decided to scrutinize vehicles at different toll collection centres.

