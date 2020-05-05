Kamal Haasan Slams Tamil Nadu Government's Decision to Open Liquor Stores in the State, Says Every Wrong Step Will Cost Lives

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the Karnataka government collected Rs 45 crore in a single-day collection of liquor sales, other states are now eyeing for similar results to boost their economy. Delhi government has already decided to impose 70% 'Coronavirus tax' on the liquor sell and Tamil Nadu government is thinking of a similar way to help generate some additional revenue. However, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan is clearly not in the favour of his state's government's decision to open liquor stores from May 7. Alcohol Worth Over Rs 100 Crore Sold in Uttar Pradesh on the First Day of Liquor Shops' Reopening After 40-Day Shutdown.

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter account to share his views on the government's decision to re-open liquor stores and voice his displeasure for the same. He even taunted them saying "The government which couldn't save Koyambedu market will now open TASMAC shops. Does the leadership even understand that every wrong step will cost lives?" Not just Haasan but all the opposition parties in the state are voicing their concern over the decision to open liquor stores considering the number of coronavirus cases is on a rise in Tamil Nadu.

Check out Kamal Haasan's Reaction

#Breaking | Actor turned politician @ikamalhaasan slams the Tamil Nadu Govt over its decision to re-open liquor stores from May 7. Shilpa Nair with details. pic.twitter.com/xK0jlnnebd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 5, 2020

Earlier Bollywood actress Malaika Arora had slammed Maharashtra government's decision to open liquor stores in the state. When hundreds qued up in front of the stores, flouting the social distancing norms, social activists were bound to question the decision while raising concerns for others safety.