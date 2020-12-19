Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding was a royal affair. The longtime lovebirds tied the knot on August 8 at Ramanaidu Studios in the presence of family members, relatives and close pals. Rana and Miheeka have been giving major relationship goals ever since they have made their relationship official. Miheeka has turned a year older today and Rana has ensured to make his wife’s first birthday post-marriage a special one and how! Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Pics: Here Are the Inside Photos from Tollywood Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony!

Rana Daggubati is not just a charming actor, but he’s also one charming husband. On the occasion of his ladylove’s birthday, he hosted a candlelight dinner with a varied range of pizzas and made Miheeka’s birthday a memorable one. The actor even took a break from his hectic schedule and made sure to be by his wifey’s side on the special day. And hence, Miheeka while thanking her husband mentioned in her post ‘forced holiday’ and pulled his leg. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Look Radiant As They Perform Satyanarayan Puja Post Wedding.

Miheeka Bajaj’s Birthday Celebration

Miheeka Bajaj’s Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Besides the intimate celebration, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have also jetted off to an undisclosed location on the occasion of latter’s birthday. Pictures of the couple from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have hit the internet. The husband and wife duo, dressed in causal outfits, can be seen wearing face masks as they head out for a vacay.

Here’s wishing Miheeka Bajaj a very happy birthday and a great holiday with hubby Rana Daggubati!

