Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati turns a year older on December 14, 2020. The superstar who stepped into the film fraternity as a visual effects coordinator is among the most loved celebrities across the globe. Thought the actor is a PAN India star, he is moreover known for his work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. On the occasion of his 36th birthday today, the internet is flooded with wishes for Baahubali's Bhallaladeva. Not just admirers, many stars from the showbiz have also poured love for the actor on social media. Rana Daggubati Birthday Special: Dapper Smart Casuals With Relaxed Aesthetics and a Slick Beard Is How He Rolls!

Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet, Nani, Ravi Teja and more have wished Rana on his birthday. While a few celebs shared a throwback picture with the birthday lad, a few penned some sweet notes for the star on their social media. Also, it's from midnight that Rana has been one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site. Here, check out a few celebs tweets below. Rana Daggubati Birthday: From Leader To Baahubali, 5 Popular Roles Of The South Hunk You Should Not Miss!

Allu Arjun:

Happy Birthday Fireeeeeee 🔥 Btw ... couldn’t find a pic of us in recent times . I can’t post the old ones 😂😉 @RanaDaggubati #HBDranadaggubati #bestie pic.twitter.com/R6i8KvUPjU — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 13, 2020

Rakul Preet:

Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Nani:

Happy birthday to the big man who is a child at heart and a friend who is always there @RanaDaggubati 🤗 Have a good one babai :)) — Nani (@NameisNani) December 14, 2020

Ravi Teja:

Happy birthday to one of the coolest and most sorted people I know, @RanaDaggubati! Wishing you happiness and more success in everything you do. 😊 pic.twitter.com/K1JncUl2CG — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 14, 2020

BVS Ravi:

Happy birthday to one of the most Positive if not the most positive and progressive person of our fraternity @RanaDaggubati Live life with health happiness and everlasting glory mate ❤️ #HBDRanaDaggubati — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) December 14, 2020

Hemant Madhukar:

Wish you a very happy birthday 🎂 my brother @RanaDaggubati .May god bless you with health wealth and super successful year ahead #HBDRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/izg4UOrar9 — Hemantmadhukar (@hemantmadhukar) December 14, 2020

These are a few early wishes for Rana, we bet, more are surely on its way. Well, on the personal front, this is the superstar's first birthday after his marriage with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. However, Miheeka is yet to wish Rana, and we are so eagerly waiting for the same. Stay tuned!

