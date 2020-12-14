Rana Daggubati is not just a charming actor, but he has also worked as a visual effects coordinator in films. He is one fine talent who is predominantly known for his works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Rana, celebrates his 36th birthday today, and one just cannot thank him enough for the marvellous works that he has in all these years of his acting career. Apart from being loved to be seen in a romantic role, critics and fans go gaga when he appears in a villainous role. Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati – Pulkit Samrat Starrer To Release In Theatres On Makar Sankranti 2021!

Rana Daggubati had made his acting debut in 2010 and his very first film turned out to be a blockbuster. The following year he made his Bollywood debut and his performance was lauded by the audience. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some his popular roles that one mustn’t miss.

Leader - Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, this romantic drama marked the debut Rana Daggubati. Set on the contemporary political scenario, his role in the film turned out to be one of the biggest successes.

Dum Maaro Dum – This Rohan Sippy directorial marked Rana’s Bollywood debut in which he plays the character DJ Joaquim “Joki” Fernandez. Rana had a impressive screen presence and was also a complete natural in his role.

Baby – Rana played a notable supporting role, Jai Singh Rathore, in Neeraj Pandey’s film. This espionage thriller turned out to be a hit amongst the audience.

Baahubali – Rana was seen as the antagonist in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. He played the character Bhallaladeva, who was extremely jealous of his adoptive older brother Baahubali (played by Prabhas).

Rudramadevi – Rana as Chalukya Veerabhadra once again won audiences’ hearts with his brilliant act. Directed by Gunasekhar, this film was a blockbuster.

These are some of the popular roles played by Rana Daggubati. Here’s wishing the handsome hunk of South Cinema a very happy birthday!

