Fans of Tollywood actor Nithiin are eagerly waiting to know when the wedding bells would be ringing for the handsome hunk. Ever since the pics from the ‘godum rayi, pasupu function’ hit the internet, fans are curious to know more details of the grand wedding. Nithiin and his ladylove Shalini were supposed to have a destination wedding in April in Dubai. However, the plan had to be called off owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Now the latest buzz is that the families of the couple have finalised the wedding date. Nithiin to Marry Fiancée Shalini in July?

According to a report in Cinema Express, Range De actor Nithiin and Shalini would be tying the knot on July 26. About the wedding festivities and other key details, a source was quoted as saying, “The marriage will be held in Hyderabad on July 26. In the light of COVID-19 guidelines, it’s going to be a low-key wedding in the presence of close friends and family members, at a farmhouse. The wedding festivities will begin soon after Asadha masam (month) ends.” Bheeshma Actor Nithiin and Shalini Get Engaged!

In an interaction with Hyderabad Times, Nithiin’s father Sudhakar Reddy had shared a bit about the grand destination wedding plans that they had originally planned. He stated, “We had initially thought of a big, fat wedding but given the circumstances, we have decided to go ahead with a more private affair and only close family and friends will be invited.” Just cannot wait to hear an official update from the couple!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).