RJ Balaji and Nayanthara star in the religious satire film, Mookuthi Amman. Balaji has also co-directed it. The movie has garnered praises from the audience and the critics. If you liked the Tamil film, then you have Rajkumar Hirani to thank, sort of. In an interview with LatestLY, Balaji took us through his journey to make the film. He said after failing to acquire the remake rights for PK, the Aamir Khan starrer hit satire film on religion, he decided to make Mookuthi Amman. Mookuthi Amman Movie Review: Nayanthara Makes a Striking Goddess, Urvashi an Absolute Scene-Stealer in RJ Balaji’s Social Entertainer.

He said, "LKG was my previous film, which was a political subject. I did my first film on politics because I thought if I dance and sing with the heroine nobody will watch that movie. Even I would not be interested in seeing it. So, I wanted to play to my strength, whatever I could handle perfectly."

Further, he added, "For my next, I did not want to take a complete detour from LKG, as it became a hit, a socially conscious film to a family drama. So, I wanted to do a family drama, which is socially relevant. While promoting LKG, I thought my next film should be on God and religion. That's when we decided we will do PK remake. Because of various reasons, because of money, it didn't work out. Because the remake rights cost us more than my film's budget. So, we decided that we will write our own film, that is Mookuthi Amman." Mookuthi Amman Trailer: Lady Superstar Nayanthara As the Deity in This RJ Balaji’s Massy Entertainer Looks Divine (Watch Video).

Watch RJ Balaji's Interview Here:

He is not bitter about it a bit, as he feels Mookuthi Amman turned to be a better opportunity for him. "Amman (Goddess) films haven't release for the last 20 years. Earlier, people used to go and watch God films as family films. For the last 15 years, ghost films are family films. [chuckles]," he concluded.

He also talks about how Laxmii is a remake of the Tamil film, Kanchana 2. He jokes that he wants the audience to watch God films again.

