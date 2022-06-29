Of late, there have been talks that KGF actor Yash will make a brief appearance in Prabhas' most-anticipated action-thriller Salaar. Insiders claim that director Prashant Neel has a ploy for Salaar, in which he could accommodate Rocky Bhai Yash in a cameo alongside Prabhas. KGF Star Yash and Pooja Hegde to Collaborate for a Kannada Film Helmed by Narthan – Reports.

If the rumours are confirmed, it will be South India's biggest collaboration, as both pan-India stars Prabhas and Yash will be seen in a single frame. As the talks about this possible cameo of Yash in Salaar has sparked discussions online, folks think it would be a wonderful treat for the fans and audience to see the legends together on screen. Pan India Star Prabhas Marks His 20th Year in the Movie Industry.

Salaar is being made under the banner of Hombale Films, with Vijay Kiragandur producing the movie on a large scale. The film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sruthi Haasan and Jagapathi Babu playing significant roles. Prabhas will be seen in an unusual role, while Prashanth Neel will direct the big-ticket movie.

