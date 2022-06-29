Prabhas, also known as Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, is currently one of the most popular stars in the nation as June 28, 2022, marks 20 years of Prabhas in the movie industry. Prabhas is known as the Darling of Telugu cinema because of his acting talent and humble demeanour. Project K: Are Dulquer Salmaan And Nani Part Of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer? (View Viral Pic).

Prabhas'debut film Eeswar was formally released on June 28, 2002. Krishnama Raju, his uncle and the Rebel Star of Telugu cinema, introduced Prabhas at a formal muhurat occasion. Prabhas Visits Adipurush Director Om Raut’s Residence in Mumbai; Pics and Video Go Viral!

Eeswar was directed by Jayanth Paranji, starring actress Sridevi as the female lead opposite Prabhas. The Radhe Shyam actor, sure made a huge impact with his very first movie and managed to grab many more blockbusters soon after his debut. Prabhas went on to star in such films as Baahubali, Chatrapati, Mirchi, and others. Darling actor Prabhas' colourful journey is celebrated by his admirers 20 years after the actor first appeared in front of the camera.

Prabhas will be next seen in Om Raut's Adi Purush and Prashanth Neel's Salaar while he has upcoming many projects in his portfolio. In the comedy directed by Maruthi, Prabhas will portray a cool character. He also has the movie Spirit, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier made the movie Arjun Reddy.

