Telugu star Samantha Akkineni on Saturday engaged in some viral meme fun using a snapshot that gives fans a peek into her Maldivian vacation. Samantha Akkineni Birthday Special: These 5 Visuals Will Make You Fall In Love With Her!

In the Instagram image, Samantha stands outside a plush resort, wearing a sea-green dress that blends with the hues of the ocean.

"No 'biggini shoot' ... that's all folks," Samantha captioned the image. Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear.

Check Out Here Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

For those of you who don't know, "#Biggini shoot" is a video created out of a snippet from the third season of the reality show Emotional Atyachar. The viral track starts with a conversation between the show's host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces "bikini" as "biggini".

Samantha is married to Nagarjuna's son and Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, and is all set to appear in season two of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. The upcoming season will also feature Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).