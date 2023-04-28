Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gorgeous, bold and one of the finest actresses in the industry today. One of the highest-paid South Indian actresses, she is ruling hearts with her choice of roles, special dance numbers and of course her fashion game. Samantha, who rings in her 36th birthday today, is predominantly known for her works in Tamil and Telugu film industries. The beauty shot to fame with her debut film itself, Ye Maaya Chesave. She continued doing many more hit flicks such as Eega, Kaththi, Their, Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe, Majili, the thriller series The Family Man and so on. But apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her fiery dance moves. Shaakuntalam Review: Critics Praise Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arha’s Performances in Gunasekhar’s Mythological Drama.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared screen space with some of the leading actors of South Indian Cinema. She has featured alongside Allu Arjun in a special number titled “O Antava” from Pushpa, with Jr NTR in “Apple Beauty” from the film Janatha Garage and so on. All her songs have been praised for her fabulous dance moves, her style and her sizzling chemistry with her co-stars. On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s check out some of the hit tracks in which this south siren was featured. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: A Quintessential Diva Whose Signature Fashion Spunk Is like No One Else (View Pics).

“Rangamma Mangamma” From Rangasthalam

It was Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chemistry with Ram Charan that made this track a hit one. Her innocence yet naughty moves with her co-star were lauded by fans.

“Selfie Pulla” From Kaththi

From the choreography to Samantha and Vijay’s dance style and outfits to the setup, everything about this song crooned by Ilayathalapathy Vijay and Sunidhi Chauhan were totally loved.

“Kurrayeedu” From Ramayya Vasthavayya

Jr NTR and Samantha Ruth Prabhu took everyone by surprise with their chemistry in this peppy number. They clearly made a great onscreen pair as well.

“Apple Beauty” From Janatha Garage

Jr NTR and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were paired up once again and they again won hearts with their their cool dance moves in this upbeat song.

“O Antava” From Pushpa

This song took internet by storm and so did Samantha with her sultry looks. It was an item number from Allu Arjun’s film and even today one just can’t get over this sexy track.

We can’t wait to see many more amazing dance numbers from this gorgeous actress. Here’s wishing Samantha Ruth Prabhu a very happy birthday and many more brilliant projects in the future.

