Santhanam, who has turned a year older today, is known for his works in Tamil Cinema. The actor – producer had started his career as a comedian on television shows and slowly managed to grab filmmakers’ attention. In 2004 he bagged a supporting role in Manmadhan and this opportunity was given to him by Silambarasan aka Simbu. And then he did a series of films and now is known as the ‘Comedy Superstar’ of Kollywood. Fans Trend #Thala50FestIn100D On Twitter Ahead Of Thala Ajith’s 50th Birthday!

When it comes to comedy roles, Santhanam is a popular choice among filmmakers and producers. He has collaborated with some of the leading actors and directors of the industry. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his popular films. Did You Know Vijay Sethupathi Had Auditioned For A Role In Kamal Haasan’s Nammavar?

Siva Manasula Sakthi – Marking M Rajesh’s directorial debut, this film is also known as SMS. Starring Jiiva as Siiva and newcomer Anuya Bhagwat as Sakthi in this rom-com, Santhanam was seen as the former’s best friend named Vivek.

Boss Engira Bhaskaran – This was another rom-com helmed by M Rajesh in which Arya, Nayanthara and Santhanam were seen in the lead. Santhanam is once again seen as the lead actor’s best pal named Nallathambi, who runs a barber shop, which he received as dowry for getting hitched to a two month pregnant woman.

Oru Kal Oru Kannadi – This film marked third time collaboration of Santhanam and director M Rajesh. The former was seen as lead actor Udhayanidhi Stalin’s best friend in this rom-com.

Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya – Directed by KS Manikandan, this film not only saw Santhanam in the lead, but it had also marked his venture into film production. This 2013 released movie was a box office hit.

Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham – A remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Maryada Ramanna, Santhanam played the role of an innocent and unlucky guy named Sakthi. This film too had opened to positive reviews and was a blockbuster.

Santhanam usually appeared as the male protagonist’s friend or enemy and these are some of his popular films. We wish him a great birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

