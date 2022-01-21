Santhanam is known for his works in Kollywood. He started his career as a comedian on television shows and gradually entered the world of cinema, courtesy Silambarasan TR aka Simbu. The 42-year-old actor had shot to fame for his performances in STAR Vijay’s Lollu Sabha. After noticing Santhanam’s performances in Lollu Sabha, Simbu gave him the opportunity to feature in his film Manmadhan in a supporting role and then there has been no turning back. It was Simbu who gave Santhanam his first movie breakthrough. Santhanam Birthday: 5 Popular Films Of Tamil Cinema’s ‘Comedy Superstar’!

In an interview with TOI, Santhanam shared how he considers Silambarasan TR as his godfather when it comes to cinema. He was quoted as saying, “Before he began Manmadhan, Simbu called me on his own and praised the work I was doing on Lollu Sabha and said that he liked it very much. I mentioned to him that I’d actually worked alongside him in Kadhal Azhivathillai, as a junior artiste. That was quite some news to him, but he said that he would write a role just for me in Manmadhan. That’s how I played the comedian in the Mottai Madhan (one of the characters Simbu played) portions of the film.”

Watch Santhanam As Bobby In Manmadhan:

Santhanam further mentioned, “Even though I came for just two reels, and only in the second half, those scenes worked well with the audience and that is how my film career actually took off. I admire how he is multi-talented — he acts, he makes music, he directs… This is why, when it comes to my cinema life, I consider him as my godfather. I discuss everything related to my career with him, including my scripts.” Santhanam has mentioned that Simbu has always supported him and has also believed in him.

Some of Santhanam’s films that had received positive reviews include Sachien, Polladhavan, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi among others. Here’s wishing the comedian-turned-actor a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead.

