Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty have teamed up for the upcoming flick titled Shyam Singha Roy. Today the grand launch ceremony took place for which the cast and crew were seen in attendance. The event took place in Hyderabad. Nani’s father Ghanta Rambabu was seen holding the clapboard, whereas Merlapaka Gandhi switched on the camera and the first shot direction was given by Anil Ravipudi. The film’s lead cast twinned in white coloured outfit. After Middle Class Abbayi, Sai Pallavi and Nani to Team Up Again in Shyam Singha Roy?

The shooting of Shyam Singha Roy will commence from December, however, the exact date is yet to be shared. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, this film is set against the backdrop of Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, the makers are yet to share the film’s release date.

Shyam Singha Roy Launch Ceremony

Shyam Singha Roy is set to be made on a humongous budget. One just cannot wait to see Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty avatars and know more details about their characters in the film.

