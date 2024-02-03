Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu and STR, is one of the most talented artists, predominantly known for his works in Tamil Cinema. He has proved his mettle as an actor and even won hearts with his mellifluous voice. Over the years, STR has crooned more than 90 songs. From the foot-tapping beats of “Clinton Magalo” to the soul-stirring melody of “Kaalathukkum Nee Venum” and the electrifying energy of “Thee Thalapathy”, STR has offered a varied range of chart-toppers and one cannot stop praising his vocal talent. From his dynamic vocal range to his emotive delivery, STR has left an indelible mark on the Tamil music industry. Silambarasan TR Birthday: From Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa To Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, 5 Films Of Simbu That Are A Must Watch!

Each song encapsulates the essence of Silambarasan TR’s versatility and captivates listeners with its unique charm. In celebration of STR’s birthday, dive into the enchanting world of his music with these five sensational hits! Silambarasan TR Birthday: 5 Times When STR Broke the Internet With His Dapper Looks on Instagram (View Pics).

Clinton Magalo From Kadhal Azhivathillai

The 7-minute long song, known for its catchy beats and an infectious rhythm, became an instant hit among music enthusiasts. This Tamil song is celebrated for its upbeat tempo, memorable tune and STR’s charismatic rendition.

Nallamdhana From Silambattam

This vibrant number became a chartbuster upon its release. The song became listeners’ favourite for not just its music arrangement and STR’s vocals, but his cool moves and chemistry with the co-star also grabbed eyeballs.

Mangalyam From Eeswaran

The song picturised on STR and Nidhhi Agerwal is filled with celebratory energy and joyous melodies. It’s uplifting melody and rhythmic beats make it a favourite among fans, evoking feelings of happiness and celebration.

Kaalathukkum Nee Venum From Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

The soul-stirring song is composed by AR Rahman, and crooned by STR and Rakshita Suresh. This was the second time that STR sang a song for the legendary musician after “Bailamore” from Kadhal Virus. This soothing number showcases the lead characters’ emotional journey and highlights the beauty of their love story.

Thee Thalapathy From Varisu

This single from Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is accompanied with a music video featuring STR as well. The song’s verses are empowering and uplifting, instilling a sense of pride in the listener.

From foot-tapping numbers to soulful melodies, STR has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his versatile voice and emotive renditions. Here’s wishing him the best in all his future endeavours. Happy Birthday, STR!

