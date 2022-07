The father of actor Simbu, director and actor T. Rajendar, who was in the United States for medical treatment, is scheduled to return home to Chennai on Friday. Rajendar, who suddenly developed chest pain in Chennai last month, was rushed to a private hospital where the director was diagnosed with internal bleeding in the stomach. Rajendar was advised to go for advanced treatment. Silambarasan TR Returns to Chennai After Dad T Rajendar’s Treatment in US, Actor Resumes Shooting for His Films.

So, the eminent actor, director, producer, lyricist, singer and musician left for the US on June 14. After successfully undergoing treatment there, he has recovered completely and is set to return to India on July 22, the day Silambarasan's film 'Maha' will hit the screens. T Rajendar’s Car Runs Over a Man in Chennai; Victim Dies in the Accident, Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Sources say that Rajendar's younger son Kuralarasan, daughter Ilakkiya, son-in-law Abilash and grandson Jason will be accompanying him on his return journey. After coming to Chennai, Rajendar is most likely to meet and thank Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for helping with his treatment. The director also thanked his fans, family friends and colleagues from the industry who prayed for his recovery. Simbu had returned from the United States earlier this month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).