Thavasi is a popular actor known for his works in Tamil Cinema. His notable works include Azhagarsamyin Kuthirai and Varuthapadaadha Vaalibar Sangam. The veteran actor, who was easily recognised for his thick moustache, fans were left shocked after a video of him went viral. His weak health, barely recognisable, seeking financial aid for cancer treatment left everyone shocked. This video has been taken from the hospital where he is admitted. As per latest reports, Sivakarthikeyan has come forward and extended financial support to Thavasi for his cancer treatment. Thavasi, Tamil Actor, Is Suffering From Cancer; Video of the Artiste Seeking Help for Treatment Goes Viral as Fans Shocked With His Drastic Transformation.

According to a report in Behindwoods.com, Sivakarthikeyan has given an amount of Rs 25000 to Thavasi for the treatment. The report further states that the amount has been handed through one of his fan clubs head named Mohan. Industry expert Ramesh Bala has also shared a post on Twitter that read, “Kudos to @Siva_Kartikeyan Bro for helping Actor #Thavasi”. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Losliya Mariyanesan’s Father Dies Of Heart Attack.

After Thavasi’s video seeking for help for his cancer treatment went viral, there were several commoners who urged celebs to come forward and extend financial support. We wish the actor a speedy recovery and good health!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).