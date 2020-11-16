Not every actor is born with a silver spoon, or gets to have one later in his or her life. While we are dazed by the starry airs of our fave superstars, there are many actors who struggle to get their ends meet. Recently a video has gone viral on Facebook featuring Tamil actor, Thavasi, known for his supporting roles in quite a few films. If you have known the actor's work, we won't blame you for not recognising Thavasi in the video, and be shocked at the realisation. Selvarathinam, Tamil Serial Actor of Thenmozhi BA Fame, Hacked to Death in Chennai: Reports.

Thavasi, who was easily recognised for his thick moustache, is barely recognisable in the video, as he is reduced to mere skin and bones. The actor is suffering from cancer and is admitted in a hospital from where the video has been taken by a theatre actor. The purpose of the video is to help Thavasi get more funds for his cancer treatment.

In the video, Thavasi is seen appealing to the fans to help him in his dire situation. As per Galatta, he is heard saying, "In a career spanning over 30 years, I have acted in movies starting from Kizhakku Cheemaiyile to Annaatthe. I never thought I'd be affected by such a disease. I am not able to do anything. I am not able to talk properly. I request all my fellow actors in the industry and the people of the state to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting." Ajit Das, Versatile Odia Film Actor Dies at 71, Had Tested Positive For COVID-19.

Watch the Video below:

Thavasi's son was also seen on Twitter, appealing for aid for his father's treatment.

Sir, I want talk to you, can you give me your number sir, Iam Arumugam ( actor Thavasi son) Very emergency sir, My number +91638553993. Thank you, Arumugam .R — Siva (@aaru0087) November 16, 2020

Thavasi, known for his roles in films like Azhagarsamyin Kuthirai and Varuthapadaadha Vaalibar Sangam, was also involved in a road mishap in September 2019. While returning with the crew after completing the shoot for a serial, the actor's vehicle met with accident, that left him with serious injuries.

