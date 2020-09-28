Sonu Sood is finally getting back to acting, months after his philanthropy work. The actor who made headlines for all the efforts he has put in for the well being of migrants, unemployed and other needy people recently joined the team of Alludu Adhurs in Hyderabad. The movie that also stars Prakash Raj, Bellakonda Sai Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel is Sood's next big regional release and he's definitely excited to start working. Post his arrival on the set, the actor was greeted with loud cheers and felicitation by the entire unit and it was a heartwarming sight. Little Girl Requesting Sonu Sood to Send Mom to Granny's Home on Father's Request Goes Viral, 5 Instances When Bollywood Star Wittily Tackled Hilarious Requests Online.

Prakash Raj felicitated the actor for his kindness and the unit started clapping to celebrate his honour. The actor was even mobbed at Hyderabad airport as his fans and admirers rushed in to click selfies and congratulate him for his noble deeds. From helping migrant labourers to farmers and creating employment opportunities, Sonu was actively involved in the social work and his kind gestures were unmatched. He rightfully deserves all the recognition, praise and wonderful words for his amazing work and efforts that he has put with his team for the past many months. Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Sonu Sood for Helping Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown.

Check Out How Sonu Sood Was Greeted on his Film Set

When Sonu Sood was asked if he plans on ditching his acting profession and enter politics instead, the actor refused any such possibility. We are glad to see him back in action and here's hoping he has some big announcements to make in the next couple of months. Till then, let's look forward to Alludu Adhurs.

